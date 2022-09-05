Zorawar Kalra on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa: 'I want to represent the common man who wants to learn to dance'

Zorawar Kalra, one of India's top restaurateurs, is all set to foray into the world of dance with the reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 on Colors. He will be seen sweating it out and dancing his way to the trophy. In an exclusive conversation with The Free Press Journal, the restaurateur talks about his journey as a dancer and how he is striking a balance between dancing and his business. With a chain of restaurants all over the globe, he is all set to be known as a reality show star in the making.

Talking about what prompted him to take up the show, Zorawar says, “I am a terrible dancer and have absolutely nothing to do with dancing. The only two times I have danced in my life are at my friend's sangeet ceremony. I am completely out of my comfort zone. However, life is about accepting new challenges and I am for it. When they first approached me, I didn't answer for a couple of days. I gave a lot of thought to whether I would be able to do it. My wife pushed me but my son dissuaded me. He's 10 years old. I asked him why he is not letting me dance. Is it because I don't know how to dance or you would feel embarrassed in front of your friends? I think it's the latter (laughs). But when he saw my promo, he was happy.

The restaurateur is a good learner and has no qualms about accepting flaws. “I am a good learner. I am not someone who has a false sense of expertise. I had zero knowledge about dancing and for me, it was hard on the body and mind. I can never compete with people who have been dancing since they were four years old. I want to represent the common man who wants to learn to dance but hasn't been able to or had the opportunity. I want to inspire such people,” Zorawar shares.

Zorawar is a non-dancer on the show. Ask him how the show ended up at his table, and pat comes the reply, “That you will have to ask them. I think they wanted to showcase a non-dancer’s journey and I am the non-dancer on the show. Maybe that's the reason. I have a long association with Colours. I have been on Bigg Boss a couple of times. It's the beauty of the format and for some people, I am emblematic of people who transform from non-dancers to somewhat dancers. My journey is sure of that sort.”

Outside of the dance field, Zorawar is a successful celebrity restaurateur. However, on the show, he will be constantly judged. How does he feel about that? “I am going to take it in my stride. Though I am a TV show host, I come from the food side. I am not an actor or a TV personality. Hence, there will be less pressure on me. I am here to enjoy and experience the journey,” he explains.

On a parting note, Zorawar talks about cooking for Madhuri Dixit Nene. “I will make modak for her as she is a big devotee of Lord Ganesha,” he signs off.