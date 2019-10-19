Amitabh Bachchan Discharged: Big B shares pic with Aaradhya, thanks fans for concern

Amitabh Bachchan, who was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday night, was admitted in the hospital for a routine checkup. The megastar was discharged on Friday as he returned home with son Abhishek Bachchan. However, the actor was very much active on social media.
After returning home, Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog to share photos of his fans and thanked everyone for their concern. He also shared some moments with his granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan. He wrote, “the embrace from the little one and nothing else matters .. it sublimes itself to that which is beyond the description of my language.”
He asked everyone for privacy and wrote, “Do NOT break the CODE of professional documentation .. ailments and medical conditions are a confidential individual right .. its exploitation, and its attempted commerce are a social illegality .. respect and give required understanding to this .. all is not in the world of sale.”
Amitabh Bachchan lastly said, “My love .. and my gratitude for all .. for all that consider care , that consider concern and consider prayer for me.”
Amitabh Bachchan is currently hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati 11. He has four films lined up in 2020 – Chehre, Jhund, Brahmastra and Gulabo Sitabo.
