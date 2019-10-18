Flashback Friday: When nation united to pray for Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan fans woke up in panic today after conflicting unconfirmed reports emerged about the actor's health, with one section of the media stating he has been admitted in Mumbais Nanavati Hospital following a liver problem, while another debunking the news as fake.

A hospital representative told PTI: “Mr Bachchan had come for a routine check-up.” The actor was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday and is still there, they added.

Later a report by IANS revealed a source stating, "He is fit and fine, hale and hearty. He is not in the hospital currently. It is nothing major or serious. He had gone for a regular check-up where someone spotted him and stories about him being admitted to the hospital started doing the rounds," the source added.

This reminds us of the time the entire country prayed for Amitabh's health after a fatal accident during one of his shoots. In 1983, Amitabh Bachchan managed to make India weep, when a mishap occurred on the sets of his film Coolie. The incident took place when the actor was accidentally punched in the gut while shooting an intense fighting sequence opposite co-star Puneet Issar, which resulted in an internal abdominal injury. The actor was reportedly declared clinically dead for a few minutes before being put on the ventilator.

After undergoing several surgeries, finally, on August 2, Big B moved a muscle and that’s how the day became his “second birthday.”

A few months back Abhishek Bachchan posted a picture with his father Amitabh Bachchanand sister Shweta Nanda from 37 years ago. The trio is all smiles as the doctors miraculously revived Amitabh Bachchan and thus marking his second birth.

Abhishek posted the picture with the caption, “#flashbackfriday 37 years ago in the Breach Candy hospital. My father was recovering from a near-fatal accident on the sets of his film Coolie. Today- 2nd August we celebrate his second birthday as he was miraculously revived by the doctors on this day. Happy Birthday, Pa! Love you. #TrueLegendsAreBornTwice” Take a look at the picture.