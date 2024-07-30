Amid Relationship Rumours With Pratibha Rantta, Taha Shah Badussha Advice On Dating: 'Run Away With Person You Love'

Taha Shah Badussha | Instagram

Heermandi actor Taha Shah Badussha has become the national crush as he amazed fans with his portrayal of Tajdar. Amid swirling rumours about a potential relationship with Pratibha Rantta, the actor opened up about dating advice to his fans.

Taha has always been a subject of public interest, and the latest speculation about his personal life has sparked widespread curiosity. Speaking to Filmfare, the actor was questioned about the dating advice he would like to give to his fans first as him and secondly as his character Tajdar from Heermandi.

During the interview, Taha addressed the dating scene with a refreshing perspective. He said, "It has to be equal, you have to put your hand forward, and the other person should also take one step forward. That person needs to want you, and you need to want them. You can't force anybody, agar aaisa hota hai toh thik varna apni duniya tabah ho jaygei."

He further added as far as Tajdar is concerned, his advice would be, 'Screw the world run away with the person you love and only remember one thing you are one woman men."

His advice takes showcases a mature outlook on romance, focusing on meaningful interactions rather than superficial considerations. Earlier to News18, talking about his dating rumours Taha stated, "I wish I could tell you that I’m in love but right now, my responsibility is to not fall in love but to give back to my mother and make her proud. Right now is the time to focus.”

Taha and Pratibha dating rumours began when the two were spotted together in the city for a dinner date. In the show Heeramandi, Pratibha played Sanjeeda Sheikh's daughter Shama. She rose to fame with her role in Kiran Rao's film Laapata Ladies.