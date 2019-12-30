Amid CAA protests, legendary poet Gulzar takes an indirect jibe at PM Modi

Mumbai: Legendary writer-poet-filmmaker Gulzar has taken an indirect jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the government, as well as the current political scenario in India.

"Doston (friends) -- I was going to address you as 'Mitron' but I stopped. I was afraid when my friend Yashwant (Vyas) arrived to meet me from Delhi. These days one is afraid of all Dilliwallahs. One never knows what new laws they may bring," said Gulzar, while interacting with the media during a literary award ceremony in Mumbai. He was chief guest at a function held to honour writers Gyanranjan and Bhalchandra Nemade at YB Chavan Centre in Nariman Point.

"Mitron" is the Prime Minister Modi's favourite way of addressing crowds. It translates to "friends". Yashwant Vyas is a senior journalist based in Delhi.

India is currently facing a massive social and political shutdown owing to the new Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Gulzar pointed out that a writer should always speak the truth. "Even today, even in these circumstances, if there is one voice that is pure, speaks clearly and speaks the truth, it is the writer's voice. It is like a flag," he asserted.

He also added that he is an amazing example of cosmopolitan culture. "I am an amazing cosmopolitan precedent for my country. I was born in Punjab, fell in love in Bengal, and was raised in Maharashtra," he said.

On the work front, Gulzar has penned the lyrics of Meghna Gulzar's upcoming film, "Chhapaak", starring Deepika Padukone.