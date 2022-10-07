Amid backlash, Gauri Sawant reacts to Sushmita Sen playing her in Taali

Actress and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen is all set to play the role of transgender activist Gauri Sawant in Taali. She recently shared her first look in which she was dressed in a green saree with a large maroon bindi on her forehead.

Netizens lauded the actress for her look, however, the decision to cast Sushmita as a transgender person was not well received by some of the social media users. They felt an actual transgender should have essayed the role.

Amid the backlash, Gauri Sawant shared a picture of herself with the producer Afeefa Nadiadwala Sayed and Sushmita on Instagram. Along with the photo, she wrote in Marathi, “We are originally women… and now you going to play my role in it is a great coincidence. This is a great honour in my society, salute for your courage."

Reacting to the post, Sushmita commented, "You are pure Shakti my Gauri!!! Thank you for being a powerful example of inclusion!!! Let’s do this!!!👏👏👏 My love & respect to you & the community."

For the unawares, Gauri Sawant is the founder and director of Sakhi Char Chowghi Trust, which promotes safe sex and provides counseling to transgenders. Gauri adopted a girl named Gayatri in 2008 after Gayatri's mother died of AIDS. In 2019, she was made the goodwill ambassador of the Election Commission in Maharashtra.

'Taali' will be directed by Marathi filmmaker Ravi Jadhav and will reportedly comprise of six episodes that will touch upon Gauri’s life journey and struggles, as well as becoming India’s first transgender mother.

Deepak Mukut of Soham Rockstar Entertainment and Mansi Bagla of Mini Films have collaborated on this massive project.