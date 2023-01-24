Ambuj Dixit recalls his fanboy moment on the sets of Kalank, 'I was starstruck when I first saw Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit-Nene'

Ambuj Dixit | Pic: Instagram/ambujdixit

While he made his Bollywood debut with Student Of The Year (2012), Ambuj Dixit also wanted to enjoy the process of filmmaking. So, when he got a chance to be an AD for Kalank (2019), he couldn’t say no.

“It was a superb and surreal experience. Never did I think I’d get an opportunity to assist in a grand film like Kalank. There were moments when after giving the clap in between takes I just used to get lost in the magic of grandiosity and the magic of seeing good actors like Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, and Varun Dhawan performing in front of me,” he said.

He then spoke about his fanboy moment with Sanjay. “I was starstruck when I saw Sanjay Dutt for the first time on the set. I remember very well there was a scene that was supposed to happen between him and Varun Dhawan, but Varun had not yet come, so I was supposed to do a stand-in for Varun and Sanjay Dutt was standing just opposite me. He kept his hand on my shoulders and asked me my name and asked me if I am an actor. I replied that I want to become one and that I loved his film Aatish (1994). He just smiled and said all the best,” Ambuj gushed.

Ambuj was also all praise for Madhuri, who played an important role in the film. He explained, “It was the same starstruck moment for me. Her presence on set is just magical. She is so good at what she does that when she performs it just looks amazing. She is also very humble and one of the most beautiful, talented, and professional actors I have ever come across.”

The young actor, who was also seen in Damaged (season 1), and Love Crisis, spoke about the kind of roles he wishes to play. “I want to take up roles where I feel I can leave people surprised. I have always taken up things in my life that seemed strange to other people. I guess I always try to take up acting opportunities where there is some element of surprise in the character,” he stated.

As per Ambuj, he will act in TV shows as well if he gets the opportunity. “I’m open to doing television as a lead or parallel lead. I’m an actor, my job is to act, so if I get good roles where I can show my talent whether it’s TV, OTT, or films I’ll definitely do it. I don’t believe in terms like typecast. I firmly believe in one thing said by Mr Shah Rukh Khan, ‘To get typecast you have to get cast first’. And I have never forgotten that,” he concluded.

