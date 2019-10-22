Amber Heard uses 'Aquaman' Jason Momoa's picture to slam Instagram's double standards on nudity

Los Angeles: Actress Amber Heard has slammed Instagram for showing double standard on nudity guidelines by posting photograph of her "Aquaman" co-star Jason Momoa.

Heard spoke out against Instagram's censorship policy on Sunday, after one of her images was censored from the site last month because her nipple could be seen in it.

The 33-year-old star had posted the particular shot in September, in which she wore an open black blazer with her nipples exposed, teamed with dark pantyhose and lingerie.

Heard posted a photoshopped image of her and Momoa in the same shot with her bare chest superimposed over his, explaining her point, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"In honour of IG's rigorous and equitable Community Guidelines against showing the female nipple... and since mine enjoyed the brief privilege that's afforded to my male counterparts. I decided to pay homage by replacing it with a picture that DID meet IG's strict nudity guidelines and such careful gender policies," she wrote.