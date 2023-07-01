Amber Heard Shares First Instagram Post After Johnny Depp Trial: Check Out

It has been a tumultuous journey for Johnny Depp and Amber Heard since their highly publicized defamation trial last year. The trial, which garnered widespread attention, concluded with a victory for Depp, who had filed a lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber for defaming him in a 2018 Washington Post article.

The televised trial, which lasted six weeks, placed both celebrities in the spotlight, with various revelations casting them in a negative light at different stages. However, Amber Heard is determined to move forward and put the past behind her.

AMBER'S FIRST PUBLIC APPEARANCE AFTER TRIAL

She recently made her first public appearance at the prestigious 69th Taormina Film Festival in Italy, where she attended to promote her film "In the Fire."

it was at this event that Heard marked her return to social media, posting a picture of herself from the festival, accompanied by a beaming smile.

HER INSTAGRAM POST

Expressing her gratitude for the warm reception at the film festival, Heard thanked everyone for the incredibly warm response received by 'In The Fire' at Taormina Film Festival. she went on to call it a memorable weekend.

Check her post here:

This post signifies Heard's reentry into the world of Instagram since the conclusion of the trial, with her last post dating back to December 2022.



AMBER HEARD-JOHNNY DEPP's CONFLICT

In 2015, the duo tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on Depp's private island in the Bahamas.

However, their relationship took a turn for the worse, and in 2016, Heard filed for divorce, alleging physical abuse by Depp during their marriage while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Depp vehemently denied these allegations, claiming that Heard was using them as a means to secure a premature financial settlement. The couple's divorce was finalized in 2017.

In the aftermath of their separation, Johnny Depp launched a lawsuit against Amber Heard for defamation. The legal action was prompted by an op-ed penned by Heard in the Washington Post in 2018, titled "I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change."

Although Depp was not mentioned by name in the article, Heard referred to herself as a survivor of domestic abuse, leading Depp to file a defamation suit against her.