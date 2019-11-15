Entertainment

Ambani Bahu slaying it: Shloka Mehta is painting the town red in this unseen picture

By FPJ Web Desk

Shloka went for a single shoulder red lace mini dress with floral diamond danglers paired with white Greek-style slippers

Mukesh Ambani’s daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta has time and again received praises from her fans for maintaining her simplicity and natural beauty. Shloka, who is married to Akash Ambani has been spotted in mostly Indian attire or casuals. In a recent picture that has surfaced online, Shloka can be seen slaying it in a red ensemble.

Mukesh and Nita Ambani held a pre-wedding bash for their niece Nayantara Kothari a few days ago. Shloka, along with Radhika Merchant and Isha Ambani rocked a traditional outfit by designer Anamika Khanna. For another function however, Shloka went for a single shoulder red lace mini dress with floral diamond danglers paired with white Greek-style slippers.

A post shared by Ojas Rajani (@ojasrajani) on

A post shared by Ojas Rajani (@ojasrajani) on

A post shared by Ojas Rajani (@ojasrajani) on

A post shared by Ojas Rajani (@ojasrajani) on

Celebrity makeup artist and hairstylist Ojas Rajani took to Instagram to share the look, and revealed that she was the person behind Shloka’s new ‘red hot’ look.

Shloka and Akash got married this year in March, in a lavish ceremony in Mumbai, amid the presence of stalwarts across the globe.

