Unseen pictures of Shloka Mehta painting Mumbai's Sandhurst Road railway station go viral

Ambanis are quite popular in the real world and on social media also. The new name which got added recently in Ambani Family is Shloka Mehta who is the elder daughter-in-law of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani and has become quite popular on social media. A Few days earlier old pictures of Shloka painting Mumbai's Sandhurst Road railway station have now started going viral on social media.
In the pictures, Shloka can be seen painting the railway station's wall during Daan Utsav Week in 2016 along with her ConnectFor team. Holding a paint brush in their hands on a foot over bridge, Shloka and her team can be seen turning their heads to pose for a smiling photograph while painting the station red.
Apart from painting the station, Shloka and her team tried to educate the society by spreading awareness about 'Save Girl Child' campaign through graphical artifacts painted on the walls.
In another beautification drive with her ConnectFor community volunteers in December 2017, Shloka along with Akash Ambani can be seen painting the shelter home of Salaam Baalak Trust to celebrate 2 years of her ConnectFor organization.
Shloka is the youngest kid of Mehta family and is the director of Rosy Blue Foundation and the co-founder of ConnectFor, an organisation that matches volunteers with NGOs that need them.
