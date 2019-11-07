Unseen pictures of Shloka Mehta painting Mumbai's Sandhurst Road railway station go viral

Ambanis are quite popular in the real world and on social media also. The new name which got added recently in Ambani Family is Shloka Mehta who is the elder daughter-in-law of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani and has become quite popular on social media. A Few days earlier old pictures of Shloka painting Mumbai's Sandhurst Road railway station have now started going viral on social media.

In the pictures, Shloka can be seen painting the railway station's wall during Daan Utsav Week in 2016 along with her ConnectFor team. Holding a paint brush in their hands on a foot over bridge, Shloka and her team can be seen turning their heads to pose for a smiling photograph while painting the station red.