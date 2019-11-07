Video: Parineeti Chopra shoots intense training sequence for Saina Nehwal’s biopic

The actors going the extra mile to get into their on-screen characters has become a norm. Months before they start shooting for the film, they get into each and every element of their character’s life, be it look, language, mannerisms, body language, etc. Similarly, Parineeti Chopra too believes in pushing the envelope for her roles. The versatile actress, who will be seen portraying India’s ace shuttler, Saina Nehwal, in her biopic, which is being helmed by Amole Gupte. She has left no stone unturned in making her character of the badminton legend appear more interesting and relatable on screen.

In doing so, Parineeti will be staying on the premises of Ram Sheth Thakur International Sports Complex based in Mumbai for a week to prep and shoot for her character. The actress shared the news with her fans on social media and mentioned how excited she is to stay at a stadium for the first time. Parineeti is neck-deep in the shoot for her next. A video clip was shared on social media that shows her shooting the film in the early hours of the morning in Mumbai! She has been shooting and staying at the Ramsheth Thakur International Sports Complex where she will be staying for 15 days. Parineeti felt it was strategic to shift her house to the sports facility so that she could train and better her game in between shoots and break days.