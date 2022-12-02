Amar Upadhyay on production debut Kyunkii...Tum Hi Ho, 'Playing with numbers is a game I have always loved'

Amar Upadhyay | Pic: Instagram/amarupadhyay_official

Amar Upadhyay has turned producer with the upcoming show titled Kyunkii...Tum Hi Ho. He will also act as its male lead. The show will premiere on Shemaroo Umang soon. The Free Press Journal caught up with him for an exclusive chat.

Opening up about his maiden production venture, Amar shares, “This is my first daily soap. My company is called Hawk Eye Vision. I have a partner called Suhail Zaidi. He was into production as an ex-Endemol guy. I wanted to make a daily show for a long time. I have been acting in daily soaps for a long time. Right from Dekh Bhai Dekh which telecast in 1993. It’s been a long journey for me as an actor but I still have to go a long way.”

When asked if he believes ‘k’ is a lucky alphabet for him, pat comes the reply, “Actually, I gave 10 options to the team and they chose the third one because it has the word ‘kyunki’ as they all loved it. It is also of sentimental value to me and it relates me with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and recently my show was revived on TV.”

When asked if the story of the show is inspired by Rani of Gwalior, Amar reveals, “This is inspired by one old film of Rishi Kapoor and it is a very good story. We have just taken inspiration from the yesteryear hero late Rishiji.”

As an actor Amar is known to be creative. However, when quizzed how successful he will be as a producer, Amar explains, “The first and foremost thing is – I am first a Gujarati and later an actor. I rest my case here. I am a banker’s son so I have been watching him. Playing with numbers is a game I have always loved to do. I have got all my numbers in place. I won’t say I’m neither a miser nor a lavish producer but I will only say I am true to my budget. By the end of the day the actor in me says, ‘Amar you have to do it’ and the producer in me controls my mind to do it in a certain budget. I’m balancing both sides.”

Spilling the beans about his role, Amar says, “I am playing Karan Pratap Singh who marries the girl. Someone else is already in this girl’s life. I enter her life and spoil things for her.”

On a parting note, Amar shares how he will balance acting and production. “I didn’t want to act in this but my partner wanted me to act so I agreed. I will be present on the set for almost 20 days as an actor and producer so everything becomes easier for me. But I will not be acting in every production," he signs off.