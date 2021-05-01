Amalin and Kanaklata Datta: Generation next takes over late Sharbari Datta’s fashion empire

However, things have changed with time. “It is very important to feel the pulse of the new generation. I feel that with every generation the looks are changing. We used to do achkans that were knee-length, but today we are doing achkans that are waist-length. Then we are exploring new colour zones for menswear. I want to carry on with these experimentations. I want to do three-dimensional sherwanis with projection, then maybe illuminated sherwanis... these experiments I have to keep on doing,” she said.

Amalin has been a natural when it came to designing for men. “Our home was often frequented with creative people from different walks of life. I have never had any formal training but have always gone with my gut feeling. I have always taken inspiration from Indian history as a culture. We have been a bespoke brand for the last 30 years and that’s how we want to keep it. We have operated out of our home studio in Kolkata and people have enjoyed this informal shopping experience. Our work is not mass, these are studio pieces, so we don’t want to expand with stores all over the country and dilute our products. Maybe we produce less, but the products are made with passion. But none of this would have been possible without the tireless efforts of my wife. She is the pillar of strength both for me and for the brand,” he added.