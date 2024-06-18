 Amala Paul Welcomes Baby Boy 8 Months After Wedding With Jagat Desai; Names Son 'Ilai'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAmala Paul Welcomes Baby Boy 8 Months After Wedding With Jagat Desai; Names Son 'Ilai'

Amala Paul Welcomes Baby Boy 8 Months After Wedding With Jagat Desai; Names Son 'Ilai'

Amala was earlier married to director AL Vijay, however, they got separated in February 2017

Sachin TUpdated: Tuesday, June 18, 2024, 11:56 AM IST
article-image

Actress Amala Paul and her husband Jagat Desai have become parents to a baby boy. On June 17, the couple took to their official Instagram account to share the happy news with their fans and followers. They also shared a video in which Amala is seen returning home from hospital with the baby in her arms.

Amala and Jagat also revealed that the baby was born on June 11. They have named him Ilai. According to a website, the meaning of Ilai is "Lively soul illuminated with joyous laughter." It also means "Superior" or "Godlike."

"It's a boy" !! Meet our little miracle, "ILAI" 💙🍼 born on 11.06.2024," they captioned their post. Soon after the couple shared the video, several celebrities and fans flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages.

Read Also
Inside PHOTOS From Amala Paul's Traditional Baby Shower With Jagat Desai In Surat
article-image

In January 2024, Amala and Jagat announced that they are expecting their first child, and shared glimpses of their pregnancy photoshoot. The couple tied the knot in November 2023 in a dreamy wedding in Kochi, Kerala.

In April, Amala had treated her followers with several inside pictures and video from her traditional baby shower.

Amala was earlier married to director AL Vijay. They had tied the knot in 2014, however, they separated in 2016 and were granted a divorce in February 2017.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amala made her acting debut in the Malayalam film 'Neelathamara'. She was last seen in the Bollywood film 'Bholaa' with Ajay Devgn and in the Malayalam film 'Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life' with Prithviraj Sukumaran.

She will next be seen in films like 'Level Cross' and 'Dvija'.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Suniel Shetty Reveals Owning 3 Buildings Where His Dad Veerapa Worked As Manager: 'His First Job Was...

Suniel Shetty Reveals Owning 3 Buildings Where His Dad Veerapa Worked As Manager: 'His First Job Was...

Darshan's Actor Friend Chikkanna, Who Met Him For Lunch On Day Of Renuka Swamy's Murder, Questioned...

Darshan's Actor Friend Chikkanna, Who Met Him For Lunch On Day Of Renuka Swamy's Murder, Questioned...

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Rohit Purohit Wishes To Secure Anupamaa's NUMERO UNO Spot On TRP...

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Rohit Purohit Wishes To Secure Anupamaa's NUMERO UNO Spot On TRP...

Video: Diljit Dosanjh, Dressed In Traditional Punjabi Outfit, Performs Born To Shine & G.OA.T On...

Video: Diljit Dosanjh, Dressed In Traditional Punjabi Outfit, Performs Born To Shine & G.OA.T On...

Inside Photos From Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal's Bachelorette Parties

Inside Photos From Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal's Bachelorette Parties