Amala Paul Welcomes Baby Boy 8 Months After Wedding With Jagat Desai; Names Son 'Ilai'

Actress Amala Paul and her husband Jagat Desai have become parents to a baby boy. On June 17, the couple took to their official Instagram account to share the happy news with their fans and followers. They also shared a video in which Amala is seen returning home from hospital with the baby in her arms.

Amala and Jagat also revealed that the baby was born on June 11. They have named him Ilai. According to a website, the meaning of Ilai is "Lively soul illuminated with joyous laughter." It also means "Superior" or "Godlike."

"It's a boy" !! Meet our little miracle, "ILAI" 💙🍼 born on 11.06.2024," they captioned their post. Soon after the couple shared the video, several celebrities and fans flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages.

In January 2024, Amala and Jagat announced that they are expecting their first child, and shared glimpses of their pregnancy photoshoot. The couple tied the knot in November 2023 in a dreamy wedding in Kochi, Kerala.

In April, Amala had treated her followers with several inside pictures and video from her traditional baby shower.

Amala was earlier married to director AL Vijay. They had tied the knot in 2014, however, they separated in 2016 and were granted a divorce in February 2017.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amala made her acting debut in the Malayalam film 'Neelathamara'. She was last seen in the Bollywood film 'Bholaa' with Ajay Devgn and in the Malayalam film 'Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life' with Prithviraj Sukumaran.

She will next be seen in films like 'Level Cross' and 'Dvija'.