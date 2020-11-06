Amaal Mallik releases debut pop song ‘Tu mera nahi’

Mumbai: Composer-singer Amaal Mallik has given many Bollywood hits, and he has now shared the excitement of releasing his debut non-film composition. Amal's pop debut "Tu mera nahi" is a heartbreak song has been composed and sung by Amaal, and penned by Rashmi Virag.

"With 'Tu mera nahi', I tried to pack the choicest elements musically and visually, including the arid beauty of Dubai that favourably underlines the feeling of desertion in the song, the creativity of live musicians and Virag sir's spot-on lyrics," Amaal said.

The video of the song features him with actress Aditi Budhathoki. "We are confident about the soul and cinematic experience the song has and it's already winning hearts everywhere. I can see vocal covers, instrumental covers and dance covers! I wish every Amaalian the same thrill I'm experiencing right now," he said.

After making his debut as a film composer in 2014 with "Jai Ho" film, Amaal went on to score music for films such as "Roy", "Hero", "Kapoor & Sons" and "M.S. Dhoni : The Untold Story" in Bollywood.