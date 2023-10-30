'Almost Smashed My Face': Sayani Gupta Says 'Indian Men On Flights Are F**king Worst', Shares Terrible Experience

Bollywood actress Sayani Gupta recently took to her social media handle to lash out at Indian men on flights and shared her horrible experience while she was on board an aircraft in the country. She highlighted the chaos that ensues inside flights and also claimed that her face was "almost smashed" by a man.

Sayani took to her Instagram handle on Sunday evening to rant about the mismanagement and behaviour of people inside flights.

The Article 15 actress stated, "Indian men on flights are just the f**king worst! Loud phones, cracks, coughing, sneezing without covers, no sense of space, uncouth!"

Not just that, but she went on to say, "Oh one guy almost smashed my face with his back pack! And didn't even realise while everyone else gasped! Ya..many of you reading this are in the same bracket! Thanks!

Sayani's Durga Puja celebrations

Meanwhile, Sayani was recently seen celebrating Durga Puja with her family and friends and she has shared a slew of photos of herself from the festivities on her social media handle.

The actress draped some of the most gorgeous sarees to celebrate the festival and she even hogged on some scrumptious food.

On Friday, Sayani was also seen attending the prestigious Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival and she looked resplendent in a brown saree with heavy gold jewellery.

Sayani Gupta's latest projects

On the work front, Sayani has been a part of some of the most popular and acclaimed films and shows, including Article 15, Four More Shots Please!, Jolly LLB 2, Fan, and others.

She was last seen sharing the screen with actor-comedian Kapil Sharma in the film Zwigato, which was hailed by the audience and critics alike.

