Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise to premiere in opening ceremony of Indian Films Festival in Russia

Allu Arjun in Pushpa: The Rise |

From December 1 to 6, the fifth Indian Films Festival will be held in 24 Russian cities, organized by the film company Indian Films with the Indian National Cultural Centre SITA, with the support of the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation and the Embassy of India in Russia.

Screenings will be held in the national cinema network Cinema Park in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi and other cities.

The program features six hits of Indian cinema, including Karan Johar's drama My Name is Khan and one of the most beloved musical melodrama film in Russia Disco Dancer.

The opening film of the festival will be action adventure Pushpa: The Rise, written and directed by Sukumar.

The opening ceremony of the Indian Films Festival will be held on December 1 at Oceania shopping center in Moscow.

Pushpa: The Rise will be personally presented by the authors of the film and the performers of the main roles. Megastar and winner of many professional awards actor Allu Arjun, actress Rashmika Mandanna, director and screenwriter Sukumar and producer Ravi Sankar.

A bright cultural and entertainment program will be held before the screening of the film. The opening ceremony, Alla Duhova, the founder and director of the TODES ballet, staged an enchanting choreography to the soundtrack from the film Pushpa: The Rise. The audience will see the traditional ritual of lighting a lamp.

On December 3, all cast and crew members of Pushpa: The Rise will attend the screening of the film in St. Petersburg, in the shopping center Galeria.

The festival includes other popular Indian films:

- Pushpa: The Rise

- My Name is Khan

- Disco Dancer

- RRR: Rise Roar Revolt

- Dangal

- War