 Alliance: Salman Khan To Make Special Appearance To Console Brother Sohail Khan After Ex-Wife Seema Sajdeh's Exit—REPORT
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Alliance: Salman Khan To Make Special Appearance To Console Brother Sohail Khan After Ex-Wife Seema Sajdeh's Exit—REPORT

Salman Khan is reportedly set to enter Alliance to encourage brother Sohail Khan after Seema Sajdeh's emotional elimination. During her farewell, Seema hugged Sohail and said, "You've got so many friends here, you will be fine," leaving him visibly emotional.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, July 29, 2026, 04:42 PM IST
Alliance: Salman Khan To Make Special Appearance To Console Brother Sohail Khan After Ex-Wife Seema Sajdeh's Exit—REPORT
Salman Khan to appear on Alliance | Photo Via Instagram

Sohail Khan's ex-wife Seema Sajdeh turned emotional after her exit from the reality show Alliance, just days after entering as a wildcard contestant. She volunteered to leave the show during a crucial task, where ace contestant Kushal Tandon was given the power to eliminate either Seema or Daisy Shah. However, Seema requested Kushal to eliminate her instead, leading to an emotional farewell that left Sohail Khan in tears.

Salman Khan To Enter Alliance To Support Sohail Khan?

Amid this, according to a report by Pinkvilla, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is set to make a special appearance on Alliance to support and cheer for his brother Sohail following the emotional exit. The report stated, "Salman Khan is expected to spend an hour inside the reality show, offering Sohail much-needed encouragement after an emotional week. Salman’s visit is also expected to boost Sohail’s morale as the competition enters a crucial phase."

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Seema Sajdeh's Emotional Exit

"Chill, you've got so many friends here, you will be fine," Seema told Sohail while hugging him during her exit. She further added, "I win both ways. If I stayed, I would have watched, and even now, I am leaving; I am going home to my babies. Nothing can be better." Holding Sohail’s hands, Seema was heard saying this as the actor tried to stay composed but appeared emotional during the farewell.

As Seema bid goodbye to the house, Sohail struggled to hold back his emotions. He even admitted that he would deeply miss her presence.

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With Salman Khan now reportedly stepping into the Alliance house, viewers can expect an emotional reunion between the brothers. His visit is likely to provide Sohail with the motivation and confidence needed as the competition intensifies.

While the makers are yet to officially announce Salman’s appearance, the reported special episode is already creating excitement among fans eager to see the superstar on the reality show.

Sohail and Seema eloped and got married in 1998. After 24 years together, the couple officially divorced in 2022. They have two sons, Nirvaan Khan and Yohan Khan.

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