All you need to know about Jio MAMI 21st Mumbai Film Festival 2019

Mumbai: India’s biggest film festival for cinematic disruption and discovery has just announced its line-up for its prestigious India Gold section – the exclusive competition category for the latest Indian films from across the country.
The 10 films this year are an exciting celebration of India’s cultural diversity. This includes languages like Pahari, Maithili, Assamese, Nepali, Hindustani, and Bengali. The 21st edition of the festival also marks the return of a host of creators from the Jio MAMI with Star family.
The India Gold films will be watched by a Jury of esteemed film personalities from around the world. The Jio MAMI 21st Mumbai Film Festival with Star will take place from the 17th to 24th October, 2019.
INDIA GOLD NOMINATIONS
1) About Love | Dir. Archana Atul Phadke | India | 2019 | 90 min
Cast: Atul Phadke, Maneesha Phadke, Rohan Phadke, Sagarika Phadke, Lali Phadke, Madhav Phadke, Neela Phadke, Sushila Bai, Gurbani Bagga
2) Bitter Chestnut (Khanaur) | Dir. Gurvinder Singh | India | 2019 | 100 min
Cast: Kishan Katwal, Pawan Kumar, Rani Devi, Gopi Katwal, Bankhri Devi, Monisha Mukundan
3) Bombay Rose | Dir. Gitanjali Rao | India, United Kingdom, France, Qatar | 2019 | 93 min
Voice Cast: Cyli Khare, Amit Deondi, Gargi Shitole, Makrand Deshpande
4) Eeb Allay Ooo! | Dir. Prateek Vats | India | 2019 | 98 min
Cast: Mahinder Nath, Shardul Bhardwaj, Shashi Bhushan, Nutan Sinha, Naina Sareen, Nitin Goel, Kapil Madan
5) Gamak Ghar | Dir. Achal Mishra | India | 91 min
Cast: Abhinav Jha, Bikram Singh, Mira Jha, Satyendra Jha
6) Invitation (Nimtoh) | Dir. Saurav Rai | India | 2019 | 85 min
Cast: Pravesh Gurung, Chandra Dewan, Sunil Rai, Teresa Rai, Digbijay Singh Rai, Tinkle, Ginger
7) Just Like That (Aise Hi) | Dir. Kislay | India | 2019 | 109 min
Cast: Mohini Sharma, Harish Khanna, Sadhna Singh, Shivam Sharma, Trimala Adhikari
8) Pearl of the Desert (Maru ro Moti) | Dir. Pushpendra Singh | India, South Korea | 2019 | 82 min
Cast: Moti Khan Manganiyar, Anwar Khan Manganiyar, Nijre Khan Manganiyar
9) Ravening (Aamis) | Dir. Bhaskar Hazarika | India | 2019 | 108 min
Cast: Lima Das, Arghadeep Baruah, Neetali Das, Sagar Saurabh
10) That Cloud Never Left | Dir. Yashaswini Raghunandan | 2019 | 65 min
Cast: Kakoli Das, Chickoo Das, Rakesh Das, Baban Gosh, Babloo Captain
ABOUT JIO MAMI MUMBAI FILM FESTIVAL with STAR
Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival with Star is the most immersive and comprehensive programme that celebrates the diverse cinematic voices of our country through an international annual platform that instils pride in audiences and unites the film fraternity. The festival is organized by the Mumbai Academy of Moving Image (MAMI), which was founded by a group of film industry stalwarts in 1997 and was conceived and created with an aim to engage film lovers from all walks of life, and to foster an ideal climate of good cinema across the country by presenting the best of global and Indian cinema. The Academy’s vision is to celebrate cinema by hosting the annual international film festival in Mumbai, India's film and entertainment capital.
