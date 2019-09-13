All you need to know about Jio MAMI 21st Mumbai Film Festival 2019

Mumbai: India’s biggest film festival for cinematic disruption and discovery has just announced its line-up for its prestigious India Gold section – the exclusive competition category for the latest Indian films from across the country.

The 10 films this year are an exciting celebration of India’s cultural diversity. This includes languages like Pahari, Maithili, Assamese, Nepali, Hindustani, and Bengali. The 21st edition of the festival also marks the return of a host of creators from the Jio MAMI with Star family.

The India Gold films will be watched by a Jury of esteemed film personalities from around the world. The Jio MAMI 21st Mumbai Film Festival with Star will take place from the 17th to 24th October, 2019.

INDIA GOLD NOMINATIONS

1) About Love | Dir. Archana Atul Phadke | India | 2019 | 90 min

Cast: Atul Phadke, Maneesha Phadke, Rohan Phadke, Sagarika Phadke, Lali Phadke, Madhav Phadke, Neela Phadke, Sushila Bai, Gurbani Bagga