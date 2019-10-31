Alia Bhatt wraps 'Sadak 2' Ooty schedule

The film marks her first collaboration with father Mahesh Bhatt, who is returning to the director's chair after two decades.

It is the sequel to the filmmaker's 1991 film.

The follow-up also stars original leads Mahesh Bhatt's elder daughter, Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt, along with new entrant Aditya Roy Kapur.

"Sadak 2" is slated to be released on July 10, 2020.