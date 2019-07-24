Alia Bhatt takes time off from Sadak 2 shooting, enjoys with family in Ooty

Ooty: Actress Alia Bhatt is getting a chance to spend quality time with her family while shooting in Ooty, and she is loving it.

The actress took to Instagram to share a post-card worthy photograph with her mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt from Ooty, and it spells "a whole lotta love".

In the image, Alia is covering Shaheen with half her shawl as her mother Soni hugs her from the back. The "Raazi" actress is looking pretty without any make-up. Soni also oozes elegance as she smiles for the picture-perfect moment.