Alia Bhatt turns teacher for paparazzi, tells them to maintain distance, keep quiet

By FPJ Web Desk

Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt
viralbhayani/Instagram

Actress Alia Bhatt is known for making a statement with her fashion choices. The bubbly actress, famous for her dressing sense and infectious smile, also shares a warm relationship with the paparazzi. The Bollywood star paid a visit to Wadia Hospital for an event on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

She was looking beautiful in a Jonathan Simkhai yellow dress having a front knot, which she paired with white sneakers. The shutterbugs stormed to catch a click of the pretty actress which obviously irritated her a bit. She responded by telling the photographers to back off. This was done in a stern manner befitting a school teacher.

While telling the paps to maintain distance, Alia also instructed them to be silent and not make noise. These are the exact words that came out of her mouth, "Mein nahi jaa rahi hun, mein idhar hi hun, don't worry. Jaise school mein silence hota hai, sab log silence. Yeh hospital hai, yaha pe chilla nhi sakte."

Stars instructing photographers is nothing new, it’s just the way it was conveyed that made this exchange a memorable one. Check out the video yourself and tell us what you think.

Sweet #aliabhatt

