Alia Bhatt TROLLED for defending father Mahesh Bhatt’s infidelity: 'Will see when Ranbir Kapoor cheats on you'

Actress Alia Bhatt is being slammed by internet users for her shocking take on infidelity and for defending her father, Mahesh Bhatt. Netizens were shocked by the response she gave and massively trolled her social media.

It all started after an old interview of Alia Bhatt was discovered on the internet, which soon went viral on social media. In this candid conversation, Alia was seen opening up about her father’s extra-marital affair with her mother Soni Razdan, which destroyed his first marriage.

Some of her fans were impressed by her mature outlook but others seem disappointed by her opinion and began slamming her for supporting infidelity.

Here‘s what happened

This old video is from the promotion of her 2019 film Kalank, Alia was asked about her stance on infidelity, to which she responded by saying, "I am not someone who believes in infidelity."

She then went on to explain her father's situation, saying, My dad’s meeting with my mom was through an extramarital affair. My perspective on life is not that black and white. I think things in our life happen for a reason.”

Well, the actress's comments have drawn a lot of criticism from netizens, who are slamming her for condoning cheating. Some have even brought up her own relationship with fellow Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor, suggesting that she will change her tune if he ever cheats on her.

Alia Bhatt’s fans praise her for her maturity

Despite the backlash, there are those who have praised Alia for handling the situation with maturity and understanding. However, it is worth noting that it can be difficult for any child to come to terms with their parent's mistakes, and this is why Alia was not expected to defend or condone her father's infidelity.

Alia Bhatt: Personal and Professional Life

Meanwhile, Alia is currently enjoying marital bliss with Ranbir Kapoor and has recently become a mother to a baby girl named Raha Kapoor.

The actress is also set to make her Hollywood debut in the upcoming film Heart Of Stones, co-starring Gal Gadot. Besides this, she has Bollywood releases ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ and ‘Jee Le Zara’ in the pipeline.