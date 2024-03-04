Alia Bhatt Shares Adorable Photo With Daughter Raha From Ambani Event, Fans Say 'Cuteness Exploding'

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar with her family members, shared an adorable picture with her daughter Raha on Instagram. The actress also gave a glimpse of her different looks at the three-day event.

After returning to Mumbai from Jamnagar on Monday, Alia shared a picture in which she and Raha are seen wearing matching animal-print brown outfits. The photo is from the second day, for which the guests followed the 'A Walk On The Wild Side' theme.

Alia also gave a behind-the-scenes glimpse in which she is seen getting ready for the bash with Kareena Kapoor Khan. She also posted a loved-up monochrome picture with husband Ranbir Kapoor.

"Wholesome," Alia captioned the picture and added a heart emoticon in the caption. Take a look:

It may be mentioned that this is for the first time that Alia has shared a photo with Raha, in which her face is visible. Her fans are going gaga over the adorable picture and they have flooded the comments section with red heart emoticons.

"Cuteness exploding," a fan commented, whereas another wrote, "Alia baby with her baby🥹"

Another fan asked, "How are you two twinning so wellllll?"

"Raha is such a cutie," commented another user.

Ranbir and Alia revealed Raha's face for the first time on the special occasion of Christmas last year. Several photos and videos of the little munchkin often go viral on social media platforms.

While some believe that Raha looks exactly like her grandfather, Rishi Kapoor, others say that she resembles her great grandfather Raj Kapoor.

Alia and Ranbir tied the knot on April 14, 2022, and the couple welcomed their first child in November 2022. Ranbir and Alia often talk about their daughter at media gatherings or TV shows.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia was last seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani opposite Ranveer Singh. She has now joined hands with Vasan Bala for Jigra, which will be produced by Karan's Dharma Productions and Alia's Eternal Sunshine Productions. She will also be seen in Jee Le Zaraa, which stars Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra in the lead. It will be directed by Farhan Akhtar.