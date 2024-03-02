Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Enjoy Playtime With Daughter Raha In Jamnagar; Photo Goes Viral

Bollywood actors and power couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are currently in Jamnagar to attend the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. A picture of the couple spending quality time with their daughter Raha Kapoor have gone viral on social media.

The actors also reunited with their Brahmastra director, Ayan Mukerji, and the trio is seen adorably looking at Raha as she played in what appears to be a garden.

Since the picture went viral on Saturday, it looks like it is from Jamnagar. However, The Free Press Journal couldn't verify the location. While Ranbir is seen wearing a red shirt and black shorts, Alia is spotted in a blue floral mini dress. Take a look at the now-viral picture here:

OMGGG RANBIR ALIA AND AYAN REUNION 😭😭



AND RANLIA ADMIRING RAHA BOO IS JUST SO ADORABLE 🥰 pic.twitter.com/rGvh5vbWSl — pratishtha. 🪓 (@ranbirsfavchild) March 1, 2024

Ranbir and Alia revealed their one-year-old daughter Raha's face for the first time on the special occasion of Christmas last year. Several photos and videos of the little munchkin often go viral on social media platforms.

While some believe that Raha looks exactly like her grandfather, Rishi Kapoor, others say that she resembles her great grandfather Raj Kapoor.

Alia and Ranbir tied the knot on April 14, 2022, and the couple welcomed their first child in November 2022. Ranbir and Alia often talk about their daughter at media gatherings or TV shows.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia was last seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani opposite Ranveer Singh. She has now joined hands with Vasan Bala for Jigra, which will be produced by Karan's Dharma Productions and Alia's Eternal Sunshine Productions. She will also be seen in Jee Le Zaraa, which stars Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra in the lead. It will be directed by Farhan Akhtar.

On the other hand, Ranbir is currently enjoying the success of Animal. He will reportedly star opposite Sai Pallavi in Ramayan.