 Alia Bhatt Got 'Hate' For 2 States As She Didn't Look South Indian, Says Arjun Kapoor: 'She Kept Her Head Down And...'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAlia Bhatt Got 'Hate' For 2 States As She Didn't Look South Indian, Says Arjun Kapoor: 'She Kept Her Head Down And...'

Alia Bhatt Got 'Hate' For 2 States As She Didn't Look South Indian, Says Arjun Kapoor: 'She Kept Her Head Down And...'

Arjun Kapoor shared that Alia Bhatt faced online trolling for her portrayal of Ananya, a Tamil from Chennai, in 2 States, as netizens felt she didn’t fit the South Indian look and lacked the credibility needed for the role after her debut in Student Of The Year. "She did an audition; she did a photoshoot, and that was the day they decided that she is the right choice for the role," he added.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, November 26, 2024, 01:35 PM IST
article-image

Arjun Kapoor, last seen in Singham Again, recently revealed that his co-star Alia Bhatt faced trolling online for her role in 2 States, where she played the character of Ananya Swaminathan, who belongs to Tamil Brahmin family in Chennai. The film was based on Chetan Bhagat's novel of the same name, 2 States: The Story of My Marriage.

Speaking about the hatred Bhatt received, Arjun said that netizens felt that Alia did not look like a South Indian and that her previous movie, Student Of The Year, had not given her the recognition she needed to play that role, as it was already established, as many people had read the book.

Read Also
Ranbir Kapoor Recalls Wife Alia Bhatt Asking 'Who's Kishore Kumar?' During Their First Meeting:...
article-image

Speaking to Mashable India, Arjun said, "There were also other big names that were considered exciting and visually relevant for the role. But Alia just kept her head down and worked. I never heard her complain about anything on the set. She did an audition, she did a photoshoot and that was the day they decided that she is the right choice for the role."

Further, Kapoor shared that Alia was also filming for Imtiaz Ali’s Highway while working on 2 States. "Highway released just before 2 States and the world’s opinion of Alia Bhatt changed completely and in just one Friday," he added.

FPJ Shorts
'Goodbyes Are Never Easy': Rishabh Pant Bids Emotional Farewell To Delhi Capitals, Thanks Fans For Making Journey Special; Video
'Goodbyes Are Never Easy': Rishabh Pant Bids Emotional Farewell To Delhi Capitals, Thanks Fans For Making Journey Special; Video
'Who Is Buying All Those Properties?' Netizens 'Traumatised' By Real Estate Prices In Hyderabad
'Who Is Buying All Those Properties?' Netizens 'Traumatised' By Real Estate Prices In Hyderabad
Alia Bhatt Got 'Hate' For 2 States As She Didn't Look South Indian, Says Arjun Kapoor: 'She Kept Her Head Down And...'
Alia Bhatt Got 'Hate' For 2 States As She Didn't Look South Indian, Says Arjun Kapoor: 'She Kept Her Head Down And...'
'You Will Remain My Younger Brother': Delhi Capitals Co-Owner Parth Jindal Sends Emotional Message To Rishabh Pant
'You Will Remain My Younger Brother': Delhi Capitals Co-Owner Parth Jindal Sends Emotional Message To Rishabh Pant
Read Also
Arjun Kapoor Opens Up About Mental Health Struggles, Says His Life Was 'Affected': 'Not Simple As...
article-image

2 States also starred Ronit Roy, Amrita Singh, Revathi and Shiv Kumar Subramaniam, among others.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Alia Bhatt Got 'Hate' For 2 States As She Didn't Look South Indian, Says Arjun Kapoor: 'She Kept Her...

Alia Bhatt Got 'Hate' For 2 States As She Didn't Look South Indian, Says Arjun Kapoor: 'She Kept Her...

'She Is So Fat': Nayanthara Says She Was Body-Shamed For Controversial Bikini Scene In Billa,...

'She Is So Fat': Nayanthara Says She Was Body-Shamed For Controversial Bikini Scene In Billa,...

Kartik Aaryan Visits Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple After Celebrating 34th Birthday In Goa

Kartik Aaryan Visits Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple After Celebrating 34th Birthday In Goa

Chandigarh Club Blast: Shocking CCTV Footage Shows Man Throwing Crude Bomb At Badshah's Club; Probe...

Chandigarh Club Blast: Shocking CCTV Footage Shows Man Throwing Crude Bomb At Badshah's Club; Probe...

Watch Video: Shehnaaz Gill Grooves To Badshah's Morni On Sets Of Her Punjabi Film; Rapper Reacts

Watch Video: Shehnaaz Gill Grooves To Badshah's Morni On Sets Of Her Punjabi Film; Rapper Reacts