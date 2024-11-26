Alia Bhatt Got 'Hate' For 2 States As She Didn't Look South Indian, Says Arjun Kapoor: 'She Kept Her Head Down And...'

Arjun Kapoor, last seen in Singham Again, recently revealed that his co-star Alia Bhatt faced trolling online for her role in 2 States, where she played the character of Ananya Swaminathan, who belongs to Tamil Brahmin family in Chennai. The film was based on Chetan Bhagat's novel of the same name, 2 States: The Story of My Marriage.

Speaking about the hatred Bhatt received, Arjun said that netizens felt that Alia did not look like a South Indian and that her previous movie, Student Of The Year, had not given her the recognition she needed to play that role, as it was already established, as many people had read the book.

Speaking to Mashable India, Arjun said, "There were also other big names that were considered exciting and visually relevant for the role. But Alia just kept her head down and worked. I never heard her complain about anything on the set. She did an audition, she did a photoshoot and that was the day they decided that she is the right choice for the role."

Further, Kapoor shared that Alia was also filming for Imtiaz Ali’s Highway while working on 2 States. "Highway released just before 2 States and the world’s opinion of Alia Bhatt changed completely and in just one Friday," he added.

2 States also starred Ronit Roy, Amrita Singh, Revathi and Shiv Kumar Subramaniam, among others.