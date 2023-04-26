 Alia Bhatt admits nepotism gave her easy start but believes audiences are ultimate judge of talent
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAlia Bhatt admits nepotism gave her easy start but believes audiences are ultimate judge of talent

Alia Bhatt admits nepotism gave her easy start but believes audiences are ultimate judge of talent

Alia's comments come in the wake of Priyanka Chopra's recent statements on the same topic.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, April 26, 2023, 09:23 PM IST
article-image

It’s been years but the ‘Nepotism’ debate in Bollywood is endless and has been a hot topic always. Alia Bhatt, daughter of Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan, has finally shared her thoughts on the matter.

In a recent interview with Vogue India, Alia admitted that nepotism gave her an easy start in the industry, but ultimately it's the audience that decides whether an actor belongs there or not.

Read Also
Alia Bhatt reveals Ranbir Kapoor is 'nervous' that daughter Raha will forget him when he's...
article-image

Here's what she said

She stated, “Building a body of work that hopefully proves I belong to this industry is the only thing I can do. Of course, Nepotism will get you into the room, but after that, it’s up to you how you work it out. The audience watching us is the ultimate judge of talent. You may be from a background that has high respect and priority. However, the audience will eventually decide if you belong there or not.”

Alia's comments come in the wake of Priyanka Chopra's recent statements on the same topic, where the latter acknowledged the advantages that star kids have in Bollywood.

Read Also
Filmfare Awards 2023: From Alia Bhatt to The Kashmir Files, check complete list of nominations
article-image

What Priyanka Chopra Jonas had said

However, Priyanka also shared that not having a godfather in the industry made her fear for her career when her films initially didn't do well.

Priyanka, on the Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard podcast, said, “I was petrified when those 5 films didn’t perform well because I ain’t a no baby. I don't have any such support that exists in a big way in the film industry. You don't have an uncle who would make another film for you only because your last one failed badly.”

Despite acknowledging the benefits of nepotism, Alia believes that hard work and audience appreciation are the ultimate factors that determine an actor's success in the industry.

Read Also
Alia Bhatt buys ₹37.80 crore apartment in posh Mumbai locality, gifts 2 houses worth ₹7.68 crore...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Who is Mamukkoya and what does his contribution mean to Malayalam cinema?

Who is Mamukkoya and what does his contribution mean to Malayalam cinema?

Alia Bhatt admits nepotism gave her easy start but believes audiences are ultimate judge of talent

Alia Bhatt admits nepotism gave her easy start but believes audiences are ultimate judge of talent

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan REACTS to fake news about daughter Aaradhya’s health; here's what she said

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan REACTS to fake news about daughter Aaradhya’s health; here's what she said

Samantha Ruth Prabhu gets a temple named after her in Andhra Pradesh: Report

Samantha Ruth Prabhu gets a temple named after her in Andhra Pradesh: Report

WATCH: Music maestro AR Rahman asks wife Saira Banu to speak in Tamil and not Hindi, gets slammed by...

WATCH: Music maestro AR Rahman asks wife Saira Banu to speak in Tamil and not Hindi, gets slammed by...