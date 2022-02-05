Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo review: Pushpa: The Rise superstar Allu Arjun steals the show

Ticking all the essential boxes of a mainstream biggie, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (meaning: there in Vaikunthapuram) rehashes an age-old plot of interchanging the babies of the rich and the poor. However, despite the cliché theme and the routine build-up, it successfully manages to entertain, focusing on the twist and the family relationships exploiting the emotional quotient.

The film takes a good one hour to come to its turning point, but a well-conceived second half leaves no room for complaints supported by some splendid performances. It entirely relies upon the presence of Allu Arjun and his charming swag in the dances, emotions, and enjoyable fights. As the film progresses, the storytelling gets enhanced by the impressive acts of Tabu, Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar, and Murli Sharma in particular. Pooja Hegde (as the leading lady) looks ravishing, but she doesn’t have any significant presence or role post the intermission.

Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has been intentionally designed as a commercial entertainer with many clap-worthy confrontations and comic sequences, like the one playing a tribute to all the hit songs of the past. At times, it also makes you recall the cult sequences of Amitabh Bachchan in his hit films. Also conceived as a stylish, colourful film, the script is well equipped with some foot-tapping songs, dances, pulsating background score, and eye-catching cinematography.

The setup largely works with the first half having the shortcoming of a forced romance and an avoidable insertion contradicting its genre of a family drama. Allu, constantly staring at Pooja’s legs and Pooja not objecting to the ogling, remains far away from something tagged as comedy. The bizarre scenes remain the most annoying feature of the film that should have been avoided.

Nevertheless, this film has Allu shining bright and having great fun on screen right from the word go along with the ever-dependable Tabu. So, watch Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo for Allu, especially if you have become his fan post the unbelievable success of Pushpa: The Rise.

Title: Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (Telugu)

Cast: Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde, Tabu, Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar and Murli Sharma

Director: Trivikram Srinivas

Platform: Netflix

Rating: 3.5 stars

Published on: Saturday, February 05, 2022, 05:40 AM IST