 Akshay Oberoi On Illegal 3: I Am Looking Forward To Bringing The Next Chapter Of This Thrilling Series To Life
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAkshay Oberoi On Illegal 3: I Am Looking Forward To Bringing The Next Chapter Of This Thrilling Series To Life

Akshay Oberoi On Illegal 3: I Am Looking Forward To Bringing The Next Chapter Of This Thrilling Series To Life

The show will be filmed in Delhi and Mumbai

CJ DeskUpdated: Tuesday, July 18, 2023, 07:39 AM IST
article-image
Akshay Oberoi |

Actor Akshay Oberoi has officially announced his involvement in the upcoming third season of the highly acclaimed court drama series, Illegal. Akshay is set to reprise his role as a skilled lawyer. The show in its first two seasons have earned a loyal viewership.

Following the resounding success of the first two seasons, Illegal has captivated viewers worldwide with its gripping narrative, stellar performances, and thought-provoking themes. The show explores the complexities of the Indian legal system while delving into the personal and professional lives of the characters involved.

Read Also
'With the OTT boom at the moment, people are no longer stars,' says Gaslight actor Akshay Oberoi
article-image

Akshay’s portrayal of the son of a criminal lawyer in the series has garnered him wide critical acclaim. Expressing his excitement about reprising the character, Akshay shares, “I am thrilled to step into the shoes of my character once again and continue this exhilarating journey with Illegal. The opportunity to delve deeper into the complexities of the legal world and explore new dimensions of the character is incredibly fulfilling as an actor.”

He adds, “I am looking forward to collaborating with the talented cast and crew in bringing the next chapter of this thrilling series to life.”

The third season of the show is set to be filmed in Delhi and Mumbai. Directed by Sahir Raza, it also stars Neha Sharma, Piyush Mishra, Satyadeep Mishra.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CONFIRMED! Adivi Sesh Will NOT Direct Dacoit... Read On To Find Out Who Will

CONFIRMED! Adivi Sesh Will NOT Direct Dacoit... Read On To Find Out Who Will

Angad Bedi Is Elated To Represent India At An International Sprint Tournament

Angad Bedi Is Elated To Represent India At An International Sprint Tournament

Akshay Oberoi On Illegal 3: I Am Looking Forward To Bringing The Next Chapter Of This Thrilling...

Akshay Oberoi On Illegal 3: I Am Looking Forward To Bringing The Next Chapter Of This Thrilling...

First Look of Deepika Padukone From Project K Unveiled! Makers To Release First Glimpse On This Day

First Look of Deepika Padukone From Project K Unveiled! Makers To Release First Glimpse On This Day

Anil Kapoor praises Shanaya for bagging Mohanlal's film

Anil Kapoor praises Shanaya for bagging Mohanlal's film