Akshay Oberoi On Illegal 3: I Am Looking Forward To Bringing The Next Chapter Of This Thrilling Series To Life

Akshay Oberoi |

Actor Akshay Oberoi has officially announced his involvement in the upcoming third season of the highly acclaimed court drama series, Illegal. Akshay is set to reprise his role as a skilled lawyer. The show in its first two seasons have earned a loyal viewership.

Following the resounding success of the first two seasons, Illegal has captivated viewers worldwide with its gripping narrative, stellar performances, and thought-provoking themes. The show explores the complexities of the Indian legal system while delving into the personal and professional lives of the characters involved.

Akshay’s portrayal of the son of a criminal lawyer in the series has garnered him wide critical acclaim. Expressing his excitement about reprising the character, Akshay shares, “I am thrilled to step into the shoes of my character once again and continue this exhilarating journey with Illegal. The opportunity to delve deeper into the complexities of the legal world and explore new dimensions of the character is incredibly fulfilling as an actor.”

He adds, “I am looking forward to collaborating with the talented cast and crew in bringing the next chapter of this thrilling series to life.”

The third season of the show is set to be filmed in Delhi and Mumbai. Directed by Sahir Raza, it also stars Neha Sharma, Piyush Mishra, Satyadeep Mishra.

