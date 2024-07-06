Akshay Kumar Dances With 'Powerhouse' Ranveer Singh On His 39th Birthday: 'Hope Your Infectious Energy Keeps You Going'

To make things extra special for actor's Ranveer Singh's 39th birthday on Saturday, his 'Singham Again' co-star dropped a fun dancing video of the two of them Akshay took to his Instagram and posted a video featuring himself with the "powerhouse" actor.

The actors are seen vibing and grooving to Karan Aujla's popular Punjabi track 'Softly' on the streets. Clad in a black casual outfit, the birthday boy is seen carrying a speaker on his shoulders while Khiladi of Bollywood wore a black t-shirt and jogger.

Akshay captioned the post, "Happy Birthday @ranveersingh, you powerhouse of a man! Hope your infectious energy always keeps you going places. Enjoy your day. Love & prayers."

Rohit Shetty's directorial 'Singham Again' also stars Ajay Devgn, Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone and Tiger Shroff, in the lead roles. 'Singham Again' is the third instalment of the super-hit franchise.

'Singham' was released in 2011, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by 'Singham Returns' in 2014. Both projects were declared box office hits.

Ranveer Singh is an actor not only known for his unconventional sartorial choices but also for establishing himself as one of India's most bankable stars, delivering a series of hits year after year. His flamboyance, craziness and eccentric antics never fail to pull the audience's attention, promising them a maverick surprise each time he hits the public gaze, on or off the screen.

Looking at Ranveer's body of work, right from his debut in 'Band Baaja Baaraat' to his last theatrical release 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', it feels that the actor was tailor-made for the Bollywood industry. His energy levels and charisma are an absolutely perfect match for each of his silver screen performances.

Meanwhile, in the coming months, Ranveer will also be seen headlining Farhan Akhtar's 'Don 3'.

Akshay, on the other hand, has 'Welcome To The Jungle,' slated for release during the Christmas 2024 weekend. He also has 'Sarfira,' directed by Sudha Kongara, 'Jolly LLB 3' and Khel Khel Mein' in his kitty.