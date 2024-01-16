Akshay Kumar Congratulates Twinkle Khanna As She Graduates From University Of London: 'Wish I Studied A Bit More' (PHOTO) | Photo Via Instagram

Akshay Kumar penned a sweet note to his wife Twinkle Khanna on her graduation day. She started her Masters in 2022 in Fiction Writing at the Goldsmiths, University of London.

Taking to his social media handle, Akshay wrote, "Two years ago when you told me you wanted to take up studies all over again, I wondered if you meant it. But the day I saw you work so hard and perfectly manage a full-fledged student life along with home, career, me and kids, I knew I had married a super woman."

"Today on your graduation, I also wish I had studied a bit more to know enough words to tell you how proud you make me, Tina. Congratulations and all my love," he wrote.

Check it out:

Twinkle also shared a video on her Instagram handle from her graduation day and captioned it, "And it’s here. Graduation day. My first day at Goldsmiths feels like it was both yesterday and years ago. A sunny day, a pretty sari, and having my family with me make this day even more perfect than I ever imagined."

"There comes a stage when the easiest way to grow is horizontally, but we have to push ourselves to grow in myriad other ways. Agree? Disagree?," Khanna concluded.

Akshay and Twinkle tied the knot on January 17, 2001, in an intimate ceremony. The duo are parents to son Aarav and daughter Nitara.