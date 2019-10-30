Akshay Kumar celebrates his mom’s 80th birthday with a family trip to Shilim

Akshay Kumar has been a busy man these past few months with back to back releases. But, he is also someone who knows how to manage time at work and spend quality time with his family. His mother turned 80 and they had a family celebration.
Twinkle Khanna shared some family moments from their mini trip to a wellness retreat. “Grandmother’s 80th with family, friends and loads of laughter #ShilimDiaries.” The family trip including Akshay, Twinkle, their son Aarav and daughter Nitara, Simple Kapadia, cousin Karan Kapadia among others.
On the work front, Akshay Kumar has delivered another success with Housefull 4. Now, he is looking forward to his next release 'Good Newwz' which is the last movie release of 2019.
