Akshay Kumar Calls Himself 'Proud Sidekick', Twinkle Khanna Compares Children To 'Air Stored In Lungs' As They Wish Son Aarav On 23rd Birthday

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and actress-turned-author Twinkle Khanna's son, Aarav, is celebrating his 23rd birthday on September 15. Marking the occasion, both parents shared a heartfelt note on social media along with the same vacation selfie featuring their son.

Akshay's post struck a warm yet humourous tone, reflecting on the generational shift between him and Aarav. "Happy 23rd, Aarav! When I was twenty three I was learning to beat up people on screen… it’s a strange feeling now to see you beat me everyday right from tech to fashion to arguments on the dinner table," Akshay wrote.

He admitted that his son has grown up so quickly, even joking that he now feels like the "sidekick" in his own story.

"Dekhte hi dekhte itna bada ho gaya hai yaar tu…you make me feel like a proud sidekick in my own story 😅 Love you beta. Cheers to the best 23 years of my life because they’ve been with you," he added.

On the other hand, Twinkle, in her post, compared children to the air in our lungs - something precious but fleeting, reminding parents that children eventually grow and move beyond their care.

"Though I have an undeniable compulsion to hold on to him, it would be wise to remember that children are like the air stored in our lungs, in our custody for just a moment before the next exhalation," she wrote.

"This may not be an entirely correct analogy because unlike breaths we can’t keep popping babies in and out constantly, but you get the point right :) Here’s to the birthday boy. May he continue filling the world with his inate kindness (sic)," the Mela actress added.

Akshay and Twinkle, who tied the knot in 2001, have often shared glimpses of their family life with fans. Apart from Aarav, the couple also have a daughter, Nitara, who was born in 2012.

Aarav, who has largely stayed away from the limelight despite being a star kid, is currently pursuing his studies abroad.