Akshay Kumar and John Abraham’s Desi Boyz to get a sequel? Here’s what we know

Actors Akshay Kumar and John Abraham appeared together in the 2011 movie ‘Desi Boyz', which went on to become a hit at the box office. We all know that Akki is having a rough patch in his career right now, with all his films failing one by one. In this case, he needs to come up with something that the audience loves to regain his lost glory in Hindi cinema.

To bounce back with a hit, Akshay is looking forward to the sequels of his previous superhits. He is already a part of Hera Pheri 3 and Welcome 3. Notably, it is being heard that the Bachchan Pandey actor is ready to add another name to the list, which is the sequel to his 2011 release. Yes, the latest reports suggest that he is planning to come up with Desi Boyz 2.

The film where Akshay and John lose their jobs and go on to become strippers at bachelorette parties was loved by the audience. The music of this film also did well.

An update on Desi Boyz 2

Producer Anand Pandit told Tellychakkar that his production house is working on multiple films across different languages. He is probably keeping Desi Boyz 2, The Big Bull 2, Sarkar 4, and the remake of Omkara on his wishlist.

When asked about Akshay Kumar and John Abraham returning to Desi Boyz 2, he said, "I ain’t sure about keeping the old cast, the new cast, or both. However, I wish to make it a younger film suitable for teenagers."

Akshay Kumar is being criticized for THIS reason

Well, many people have often pointed out that the actor does more than 1-2 films in a year, which is why his films aren’t working at the box office. They are also upset about him making back-to-back South remakes and not bringing anything original.

Akki is currently on the Entertainers Tour with stars like Mouni Roy, Stebin Ben, Nora Fatehi, Disha Patani, Sonam Bajwa, and Maniesh Paul.

You will also see him sharing the screen with Tiger Shroff in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan soon. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is being shot in Scotland.

