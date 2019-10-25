Akshay calls Bobby ‘Punctuality ka Badshah’ after latter turns up late for 'Housefull 4' special screening

After an extensive shooting schedule and a packed promotional spree, Housefull 4 is finally a couple of days away from its release. The makers, who have shot in London, Mumbai and Rajasthan, had arranged a pan-India promotional plan and the actors traveled to different cities to promote their film. Finally, last night, it was time for the actors’ families and Bollywood friends to watch Housefull 4 in a special screening. And, Bobby Deol was late!

You can trust Akshay Kumar to churn out an element of humour from almost any given situation. He and co-stars Riteish Deshmukh, Pooja Hegde and others came up with a hilarious video. In it, Akshay calls Bobby ‘Punctuality Ka Badshah’ , saying that he had to arrive by 8 pm, it was 8.40 pm and Bobby was nowhere around. Watch it below!