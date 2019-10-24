Watch 'Housefull 4' cast jam on ‘Rock The Party’ song amid promotions

The cast of Housefull 4 is currently on the last leg of their promotions. Since the Diwali release is just one day away, they have left no stone unturned in the promotions. On Wednesday afternoon, the paparazzi caught Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde and Kriti Kharbanda arriving at a plush restaurant for lunch.
Before arriving at the restaurant, the cast really was enjoying their ride while jamming to some groovy songs. While Riteish was driving, Akshay, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda and Pooja Hegde were grooving to the song ‘Rock The Party’. Kriti Sanon captioned the video, “Rock the party.. “Kar-aoke” ! @akshaykumar @riteishd @hegdepooja @kriti.kharbanda.”
The comedy of errors stars the actors in double roles as the story revolves around reincarnation. Housefull 4 is presented and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala‘s Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and co-produced by Fox Star Studios, directed by Farhad Samji. The film is slated to release on 25th October 2019.
