Ajith Kumar Grooves With Hotel Staff, Enjoys Yacht Ride With Wife In Dubai; Videos Go Viral

Actor Ajith Kumar, who celebrated New Year with his family members in Dubai, is seen dancing his heart out with a hotel staff in a viral video. Several photos and videos of the actor have been doing the rounds on social media.

In one of the clips, he is seen grooving with a female hotel staff amid New Year celebration as his wife, actress Shalini, and others cheered for them. The actor is seen wearing a white shirt and beige pant.

Check out the video here:

Several other visuals have also surfaced in which he is seen enjoying a yacht ride with Shalini. The actor posed with some of his fans in Dubai.

Sharing a picture in which Ajith is seen surrounded by fans, a user wrote on X, "Lucky Fans 😍😍 They will cherish this moment forever in their Life... Dubai is slowly becoming a Strong overseas market for AK 🔥🔥VidaaMuyarchi is going to Rock the UAE Markets for Sure."

Take a look:

Lucky Fans 😍😍 They will cherish this moment forever in their Life



Dubai is slowly becoming a Strong overseas market for AK 🔥🔥



VidaaMuyarchi is going to Rock the UAE Markets for Sure#VidaaMuyarchi #AjithKumar pic.twitter.com/ar3Kc4NlSc — AJITHKUMAR FANS ONLINE (@AKFansOnline) January 3, 2024

The actor often visits Dubai to spend quality time with his family members.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ajith Kumar is gearing up for the release of the action thriller, Vidaa Muyarchi, in which he shares the screen with his Mankatha co-stars Arjun Sarja and Trisha Krishnan. The film has been directed by Magizh Thirumeni.

He was last seen in H Vinoth's Thunivu, which went on to become one of the highest grossing films of 2023.

There have been reports indicating a potential collaboration between Ajith and director Adhik Ravichandran for a film. Ajith's upcoming film. However, as of now, an official announcement is pending.