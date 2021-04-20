Ajay Devgn announces digital debut with Disney+Hotstar show 'Rudra-The Edge of Darkness'

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn is foraying into the digital space with his first-ever crime-drama series Rudra-The Edge of Darkness on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

A remake of the Idris Elba-starrer successful British series Luther, the Hotstar Specials series is billed as an engaging and dark new take on cop stories by the makers.

It will soon begin production and will be shot across iconic locales of Mumbai.

Rudra is produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios India and reimagines the iconic globally successful British series Luther, for Indian audiences.