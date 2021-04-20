Amid 'stressful times', Ajay Devgn shares an unseen photo with daughter Nysa on her 18th birthday

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn on Tuesday shared an adorable throwback picture with his daughter, Nysa, who turned a year older today.
Sharing the endearing wish for her darling daughter, the actor wrote, "Happy Birthday, dearest Nysa."
In the candid picture, Nysa looks stunning in a blue and white striped outfit. The Singham star is seen leaning on Nysa and looks best in a black casual T-shirt.
Referring to the COVID-19 crisis, he added in the caption, "Small joys like this are the only ‘break’ in stressful times like these. Also, a sincere prayer for all those who need healing."
Check Ajay Devgn's post here:
Meanwhile, Ajay is all set to make an important announcement on Nysa’s 18th birthday today. On Monday, he shared a video wherein he said that he has exciting news for his fans today.
"Ek din ka intezaar aur ek badi news! Can't wait to share it with you all tomorrow... Stay tuned," he wrote.
On the work front, Ajay recently announced a new film titled Gobar. He will co-produce the film with Siddharth Roy Kapur. The film will be directed by Sabal Shekhawat.
"Joining forces with Roy Kapur Films to bring you an aMOOsing story from the heartland of India - GOBAR!" wrote Ajay Devgn announcing the film on social media.
Apart from that, Ajay Devgn has a couple of other films lined up including Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR, Mayday, Maidaan and Bhuj: The Pride of India.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)