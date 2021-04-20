Amid 'stressful times', Ajay Devgn shares an unseen photo with daughter Nysa on her 18th birthday

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn on Tuesday shared an adorable throwback picture with his daughter, Nysa, who turned a year older today.

Sharing the endearing wish for her darling daughter, the actor wrote, "Happy Birthday, dearest Nysa."

In the candid picture, Nysa looks stunning in a blue and white striped outfit. The Singham star is seen leaning on Nysa and looks best in a black casual T-shirt.

Referring to the COVID-19 crisis, he added in the caption, "Small joys like this are the only ‘break’ in stressful times like these. Also, a sincere prayer for all those who need healing."

Check Ajay Devgn's post here: