Aishwarya Rai Pens Sweet Birthday Wish For Abhishek Bachchan Amid Divorce Rumours

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared a sweet birthday wish for actor-husband Abhishek Bachchan on Monday. Taking to her official Instagram account, Aishwarya shared a couple of pictures and penned an adorable wish.

In one of the photos, Aishwarya, Abhishek and their daughter Aaradhya are seen wearing matching outfits. She also shared a black-and-white childhood photo of the Happy New Year actor.

"Here’s wishing you Happy Birthday 🎊🌈with much happiness, love, calm, peace and good health God Bless🧿🌈💝Shine on," Aishwarya captioned her post.

Soon after she shared the post, netizens flooded the comments section with birthday wishes for Abhishek. Some also pointed out that Aishwarya has quashed all the rumours about their divorce.

"Girl ended divorce rumour," a fan commented. Another commented, "Slap to those who spread rumors about there divorce."

There has been a constant buzz doing the rounds on social media platforms that Abhishek and Aishwarya's marriage is in trouble and the duo are heading for a divorce. Last month, the actors arrived at their daughter's school annual function in separate cars, adding fuel to the separation rumours.

According to several media reports, Aishwarya has moved out of the Bachchan home in Mumbai and a source informed Times Now, "It is for their child that Abhishek and Aishwarya are still together. They have been having problems for years. Now, matters have come to a head."

However, the couple has remained tight-lipped and has not reacted to the rumours yet.

Abhishek and Aishwarya tied the knot on April 20, 2007, in Mumbai. They welcomed their first child Aaradhya in 2011.