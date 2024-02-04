Abhishek Bachchan Birthday: From Dubai Villa To Sports Teams, Most Expensive Things Owned By The Star

By: Sachin T | February 04, 2024
Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan is all set to turn 48 on February 5, 2024. On his special day, here's a look at some of the most expensive things owned by the Bachchan scion
As of 2024, Abhishek's net worth is estimated to be over Rs 220 crore
Abhishek, along with wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, owns a palatial villa in Dubai worth a whopping Rs 15 crore. The villa comes with a sprawling living room, walk-in closet, pool, mini theatre and a personal golf course
Abhishek is the proud owner of the team Jaipur Pink Panthers in the Pro-Kabaddi League. As per reports, the team is worth a staggering Rs 100 crore and upwards
Abhishek is also the co-owner of the Indian football club Chennaiyin FC which is pitched at Rs 30.4 crore
The Jr Bachchan is quite fond of his cars, and his collection is proof of the same. He owns a swanky Audi 8L, which is priced at Rs 1.35 crore
He is also the owner of a Mercedes-Benz S-Class S500 worth Rs 1.40 crore and above
Abhishek has an uber-expensive pair of sneakers in his closet too. He owns the Adidas Yeezy Azael, designed by Kanye West, which costs Rs 2.80 lakh
Thanks For Reading!