Rani Mukerji Flaunts Her Tiny ₹4.56 Lakh Handbag In Mumbai

By: Sachin T | February 04, 2024
Bollywood's OG diva Rani Mukerji was spotted at the birthday bash of Karan Johar's kids in Mumbai on Saturday night
Photos by Varinder Chawla
For the party, Rani pulled off the chic denim-on-denim look in a oversized denim shirt with floral motifs and denim pants
But what stole the show was her tiny white handbag with butterflies all over it, which costs a bomb!
Rani flaunted her mini Dior handbag worth a whopping Rs 4.56 lakh as she posed for photos
Rani was all smiles as she obliged the paparazzi with photos, but as usual, requested them to not click her daughter Adira
Rani was last seen in the film Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, for which she received appreciation from all over the country
While there is no official announcement as of yet, buzz in the tinsel town says that Rani will be once again seen packing punches and bringing about justice in the third installment of her lady cop franchise, Mardaani
Thanks For Reading!