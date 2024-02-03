Urmila Matondkar Birthday: Rare Photos Of The 'Rangeela' Actress As She Turns 50

By: Shefali Fernandes | February 03, 2024
Urmila Matondkar will be celebrating her 50th birthday on February 4, 2024.
On the occasion of Urmila Matondkar's birthday, here's is a look at the actress' rare and unsee pictures.
Urmila Matondkar made her debut as a child in Karm in 1997, later, she emerged a star with Ram Gopal Verma's Rangeela.
Urmila Matondkar has explored all the genres and has done many challenging roles in the 90's.
In addition to Hindi films, Urmila Matondkar has also worked in Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi and Tamil films.
Urmila Matondkar tied the knot to Kashmir based businessman Mohsin Akhtar in 2016.
Urmila Matondkar has acted in several films including Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Bhoot, Judaai, Ek Hasina Thi, Bas Ek Pal, and Karzzzz, among others.
Urmila Matondkarwas last seen in the 2018 film Blackmail as Mili. She made a special appearance in the song Bewafa Beauty.
