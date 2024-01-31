Jackie Shroff Birthday: 8 Unknown Facts About The Actor

By: Shefali Fernandes | January 31, 2024
Jackie Shroff celebrates his 67th birthday on February 1, 2024.
On the occasion of Jackie Shroff's birthday, here is a list of the actor's unseen facts.
Born in 1957, Jackie Shroff's real name is Jaikishan Kakubhai Saraf or Shroff.
Jackie Shroff dropped out from Juniour college after he finished his 11th class as his family did not have enough money.
Jackie Shroff married his longtime girlfriend Ayesha Shroff on June 5, 1987.
Jackie Shroff has been honoured as 'the Most Beautiful Vegetarian Celebrity of 2023' by PETA India.
A few years ago, Jackie Shroff quit smoking.
Jackie Shroff has done over 250 films in a career that has spanned 40 years.
