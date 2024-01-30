Preity Zinta Birthday: 8 Photos Of The Actress That Prove Age Is Just A Number To Her

By: Shefali Fernandes | January 30, 2024
Preity Zinta, who made her acting debut in Dil Se in 1998, celebrates her birthday on January 31.
Photo Via Instagram
On the occasion of Preity Zinta's birthday, here are pictures of the actress that prove she is ageing in reverse.
Preity Zinta is born to a Hindu Rajput family from Shimla district, Himachal Pradesh.
Preity Zinta has been appreciated for her roles in movies like appreciated roles in Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, Kal Ho Naa Ho, The Hero: Love Story of a Spy, Dil Chahta Hai, among others.
Preity Zinta has been named as the dimple queen of Bollywood.
In 2006, Preity Zinta tied the knot with Gene Goodenough at a private ceremony in Los Angeles.
Preity Zinta has been living in Los Angeles ever since they tied the knot in 2006.
In 2011, Preity Zinta and her husband Gene Goodenough welcomed their twins, a baby boy Jai and a baby girl Gia via surrogacy.
