After Subhash Ghai, Ashoke Pandit Lashes Out at Naseeruddin Shah For Disrespecting Filmfare Awards: 'It's A Matter Of Shame'

Naseeruddin Shah | File Photo

Veteran Bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah recently revealed in an interview that he uses his Filmfare awards as door handles for his washrooms. The actor has received three Filmfare Awards for his roles in Akrosh, Chakra, and Masoom.

However, in a candid interview with The Lallantop, the actor shared his perspective on awards and shed light on the rumours surrounding his unique use of them at home.

Now, several members of the film fraternity reacted to Naseeruddin Shah's statement and criticised him for disrespecting Filmfare awards.

Subhash Ghai, Manoj Bajpayee react to Shah's comment

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai said during an interview with Times Now that one should not 'disrespect' the prestigious award. "Filmfare is a prestigious award. No matter which award we get one should not disrespect as it's given in our honour. I have been nominated many time but received it only thrice. So even nominations is similar to victory," he said.

On the other hand, actor Manoj Bajpayee stated that Filmfare has been a dream to him as he grew up watching the award show. "People getting recognition is amazing. Filmfare is one of the biggest moments of pride and achievement. It is the most valuable part," he added.

Ashoke Pandit lashes out at Naseeruddin Shah

Filmmaker and Indian Film & Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA) chief Ashoke Pandit said that it is 'sad' when a person of his (Naseeruddin Shah) repute make such comments about prestigious award show.

Pandit also said that the actor has abused his fans Shah Rukh Khan, Dilip Kumar and Subhash Ghai.

"If you don't want to take those awards just because you are not receiving them now, you can't abuse the organisation or talk stupid things about Filmfare or any other organisation. It is just a matter of shame. Day by day this man is going from bad to worst. He has been abusing people left, right and center," he added.

Here's what Naseeruddin Shah said

When questioned about his opinion on awards, Naseeruddin Shah responded, "Every actor who pours their heart and soul into a role deserves recognition. Singling out one person and proclaiming them the 'best actor of the year' seems unfair. I don't take pride in these awards. In fact, I didn't even bother to collect the last two awards I received. So, when I built my farmhouse, I decided to use these awards as handles for the washroom doors. Now, anyone who enters will have two Filmfare awards as handles."

He remarked, "These trophies hold no real significance for me anymore. Initially, I was thrilled to receive them, but soon they started piling up around me. I realised that these awards are often the outcome of lobbying and not necessarily based on merit. That's when I decided to leave them behind. I simply can't stand these competitive awards anymore."