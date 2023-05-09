After MP, The Kerala Story declared tax-free in Uttar Pradesh

After MP, UP CM Yogi Adityanath makes 'The Kerala Story' movie tax-free in state |

Days after 'The Kerala Story' was declared tax-free in Madhya Pradesh, the same has now been announced for Uttar Pradesh too.

On Tuesday, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took to his Twitter handle to announce that the film will now be tax-free in the state.

It is to be noted that UP is one of the major circuits in the country and revenue generated from the state forms a major portion of any film's box office collection.

'The Kerala Story' banned in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal

While 'The Kerala Story' has been declared tax-free in UP and MP, the film has been banned in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

The theatre owners in both the states unanimously passed the decision to not screen the film in their premises owing to its controversial nature. They cited concerns regarding law and order in their respective states.

'The Kerala Story' director Sudipto Sen and producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah told mediapersons on Monday during a press conference that they are now mulling legal action against such states as their decision is against the fundamental freedom of expression.

The makers sought help from the government and stated that if the authorities don't help them out, then they will be forced to move court.

'The Kerala Story' controversies

'The Kerala Story' has found itself surrounded with numerous controversies and backlash ever since the trailer was dropped online. The film released in theatres on May 5 and protests erupted in several states against its screening.

'The Kerala Story' is said to be based on true stories of three women who were tricked and trafficked from Kerala and were coaxed into joining the ISIS in Iraq and Syria through love jihad.

'The Kerala Story' stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani and Sonia Balani in lead roles.