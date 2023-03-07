After Luv Ranjan, Ranbir Kapoor wishes to work with THESE film directors

Ranbir Kapoor | Photo File

Ranbir Kapoor is prepping up for the release of his latest film, Tu Jhoothi Mai Makkar, which stars Shraddha Kapoor opposite him. In his recent appearance at an event, the actor spoke about his return to the rom-com genre after a fair gap.

While the actor is currently busy promoting his film, he recently spoke about the directors he wants to collaborate with and the types of scripts he likes.

Ranbir Kapoor wants to work with these two directors

In a conversation with Pinkvilla. the actor was asked to name the directors with whom he has never collaborated and wants to work with them next. Although he said that he would like to work with someone new, he mentioned the names of south Indian filmmaker SS Rajamouli and Farhan Akhtar’s sister, Zoya Akhtar.

He stated, "I wish to meet a newbie, a new director. It’s been a long time since I haven't worked with any first-timers. So it would be interesting to work with a new mind."

He also talked about the kind of scripts he likes

On being asked about the kind of movie scripts he prefers and his strategy in choosing films, he said, "It must be something that makes me scared and something I have never done before."

He revealed he hasn’t signed any film since a long time, and the last deal he finalised was ‘Animal,' which was done two years ago. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar was signed three years ago, even before Animal was offered to him. "Every year your mind and heart change, so do your choices. Hence, I don’t know anything," he said.

Ranbir also said that he hasn’t planned on producing a film because he feels he lacks those skills. He revealed trying it in Jagga Jasoos and not liking the experience. However, he showed an interest in directing a film in the future.