Ranbir Kapoor on why he was away from rom-com movies: ‘I was retired…’

Ranbir Kapoor |

Ranbir Kapoor has been in Bollywood for over a decade and has carved out a unique niche for himself. The Brahmastra actor has offered some epic films like Varfi, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Rockstar, and Sanju in the 15 years of his acting career.

He is going to appear in a rom-com genre with Luv Ranjan’s Tu Jhoiothi Main Makkaar, after a considerable gap. In a brief interview with Pinkvilla, the actor explained why he hadn't been seen in a rom-com in a long time.

Here’s what Ranbir Kapoor said

When the actor was quizzed on whether it was a well-thought-out decision to act in a rom-com as he didn't take part in any movie of this genre after YJHD that released in 2013.

Ranbir responded by saying, "I guess it was due to multiple things. It might be conscious. There were various offers, and I had bad luck as my films used to take a long time. While Barfi took two years, Rockstar also required a lot of time. Besides this, I also felt that the types of rom-com movies I was offered were not very exciting. They had nothing new to provide. I can say that I was almost retired from this genre in my mind. I felt like this genre is dead; no one wants to watch it at all, and they wanted big ticket experiences."

About Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

Ranbir Kapoor's starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar will soon be available in theatres near you. It has done very well in advance bookings and is only behind SRK’s Pathaan. People are eager to watch it, and it is expected that the film will gross a double-digit amount on its opening day.

While Ranbir and Shraddha play the leads in this film, you will also witness veteran actors Boney Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia on the screens together.